Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 488,294 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,043. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.