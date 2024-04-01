Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Buys 300 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,420,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 69,355 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after acquiring an additional 567,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,563. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

