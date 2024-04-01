Spencer S. Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $3.40 on Monday, hitting $638.53. 8,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,705. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $614.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $13,476,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

