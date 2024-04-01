Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Spectral Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

Spectral Medical stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.34. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,784. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.