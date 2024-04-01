Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Spectral Medical Trading Up 1.0 %
Spectral Medical stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.34. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,784. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.
Spectral Medical Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spectral Medical
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.