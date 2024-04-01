SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Cut by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.1% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.61. The company had a trading volume of 232,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,066. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.18.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

