SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.67. 1,214,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,460. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

