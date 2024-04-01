SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.99

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
