SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NZUS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.15. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,965. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of -1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

