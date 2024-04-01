SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Baron Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 24,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 34,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $208.49 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $208.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.73.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

