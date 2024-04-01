S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $483.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $483.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.33.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $429.34. The company had a trading volume of 689,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.85 and a 200 day moving average of $411.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $329.46 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

