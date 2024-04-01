Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFST

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $259.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.78. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. Research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $77,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,896.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $77,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,896.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,513 shares of company stock valued at $109,477 over the last 90 days. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after acquiring an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 108,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 41,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.