Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

