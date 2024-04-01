Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) & Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Head to Head Survey

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soluna and Carbon Streaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $28.55 million 0.16 -$98.71 million N/A N/A Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 18.77 -$35.50 million ($0.74) -0.62

Carbon Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soluna.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -329.54% -91.39% -53.43% Carbon Streaming -3,044.68% -5.33% -5.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soluna and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Streaming 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Soluna has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -65.37, indicating that its stock price is 6,637% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soluna beats Carbon Streaming on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

