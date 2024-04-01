Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SQM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,232. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $83.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SQM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

