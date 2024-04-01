SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 859 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.48.

Hershey Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HSY traded up $3.92 on Monday, hitting $198.42. 886,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,784. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.