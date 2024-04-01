SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 691 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.21. 2,721,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

