SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,662 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,145. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average is $114.97.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

