SNS Financial Group LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,066. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.