SNS Financial Group LLC Has $30.33 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,016,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 438,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,664,000 after acquiring an additional 744,330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302,877 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 261,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.