SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $109.82. 1,037,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,467. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.