SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 60 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $298,069,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after acquiring an additional 771,827 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $444.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,101,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,706,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

