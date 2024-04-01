SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 859 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 2.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,811,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,033,000 after acquiring an additional 351,672 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after purchasing an additional 429,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,450,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,307. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.