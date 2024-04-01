Snider Financial Group Purchases 879 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 1.8% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,152,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,050,000 after purchasing an additional 595,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,875,000 after purchasing an additional 517,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,457,000 after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,730,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,776 shares during the period.

BATS OMFL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.23. 346,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

