Snider Financial Group Purchases 1,223 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 270,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

