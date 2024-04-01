Snider Financial Group Has $6.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. 2,621,446 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.