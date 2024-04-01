Snider Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 1.5% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,695 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,658. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.62. 265,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,075. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

