Snider Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 246,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,457,000 after acquiring an additional 51,753 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 49,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $230.15. 178,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,659. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Get Our Latest Report on VEEV

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,498 shares of company stock worth $6,219,253 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.