Snider Financial Group Acquires 248 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.32. 2,658,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,224. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.