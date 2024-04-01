Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 19,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 33,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Snap One Stock Up 14.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $756.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap One by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Snap One by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Snap One by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 184,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Stories

