SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $14.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLRC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $603,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,642,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,923,229.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $603,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,642,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,923,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,888,496.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 109,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,539. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 140.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SLR Investment by 38.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SLR Investment by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $837.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.11. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

