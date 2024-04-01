SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of SL Green Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $55.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

