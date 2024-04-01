Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $107.00 on Monday. Sixt has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.98.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

