Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sixt Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $107.00 on Monday. Sixt has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.98.
Sixt Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sixt
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Walt Disney’s Proxy Tug of War Pulls Shares to 52-Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.