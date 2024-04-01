Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,842,900 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 30,322,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at C$2.34 during trading hours on Monday. Sinch AB has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.25.

Get Sinch AB (publ) alerts:

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.