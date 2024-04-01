Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,842,900 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 30,322,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at C$2.34 during trading hours on Monday. Sinch AB has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.25.
Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile
