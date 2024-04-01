Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,883 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,272 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,910,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 249,017 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 183,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.83. 10,924,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,379,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

