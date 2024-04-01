Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,069 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.37.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.6 %

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,974,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,575,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

