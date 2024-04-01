Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGGO. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $194,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,016. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

