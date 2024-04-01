Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $611,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hershey by 143.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,039,000 after buying an additional 1,453,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after buying an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Barclays increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

Hershey Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $197.41. 573,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.58. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

