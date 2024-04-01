Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BA traded down $3.27 on Monday, hitting $189.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,932. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

