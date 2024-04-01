Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. 176,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,854. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

