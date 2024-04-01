Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $17.38. 16,811,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,490,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

