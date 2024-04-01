Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. 163,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,882. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

