Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 50,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.93. 91,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,209. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $119.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.