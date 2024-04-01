Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.0% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of KO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,636,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,016,894. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $261.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
