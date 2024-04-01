Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,361,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,870,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,594,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,639,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.93. The stock had a trading volume of 238,371 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average is $119.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.