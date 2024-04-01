Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $406.57. 490,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,097. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.65.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

