Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.72. 1,073,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,039. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $168.31.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.