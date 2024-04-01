Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 756 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. 240,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,951. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.