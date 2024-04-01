Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 57,331 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,331 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,928,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,096,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

