Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 564 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.32. The company had a trading volume of 489,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,712. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

