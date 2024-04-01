Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 359 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.07. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

